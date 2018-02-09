Unicode Emoji 11.0 update adds 157 new emojis including woozy face, supervillains, peacock, and more

Unicode Consortium Emoji 11.0 update also adds new superheroes and supervillains emojis for both men and women. (Image Source: Emojipedia) Unicode Consortium Emoji 11.0 update also adds new superheroes and supervillains emojis for both men and women. (Image Source: Emojipedia)

Unicode Consortium has released the list of emojis for the year 2018, which includes 157 additions. The emojis will be a part of the Emoji 11.0 update, that could feature across smartphones later in the year. The Emoji 11.0 update has several new people-based emojis, with the latest additions being made for redheads, white-haired, curly-haired and bald persons. Legs and feet have also been represented in this emojis list, with all options available for different skin tones.

Among the new face emojis in the Emoji 11.0 are feeling loved with three hearts, hot, cold, partying, woozy and pleading face. New superheroes and supervillains emojis for both men and women have been added as well. These are available across different skin tones and hair colours. New birds and animals include, parrot, peacock, swan, raccoon, llama, hippopotamus, kangaroo and badger .

Unicode Consortium’s Emoji 11.0 update also includes new food items like Mango, Moon cake, cupcake, salt, bagel and leafy green emojis. Sports and games-based emojis list have been expanded as well, with the new softball, flying disc, lacrosse, chess pawn and jigsaw emojis making an appearance.

The new list of emojis take cue from those present on Apple devices, according to a blog post by Emojipedia. With these new emojis, the total tally of approved emojis stands at 2,823, with none of the older-standing emojis being removed. Some of the new emojis could also find their way onto messaging platforms, like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger later this year. Among these, the Infinity emoji is already available on some Samsung devices, while the Pirate flag emoji is also a part of Twitter-developed emojis.

Do note that the list of emojis released by Unicode Consortium are the basic emojis and they amy appear slightly different when rollout begins for Android, iOS and Windows devices.

