UberPOOL gets real-time push notifications, automatic trip upgrade

Uber has rolled out a slew of features to make UberPOOL faster and and convenient in India. These include better matchmaking, automatic trip upgrades, route extension and more. The features were earlier unveiled in the US for UberPOOL and they’ve now made their way to India now. Uber is working to minimise waiting time for riders and improve expected time of arrivals (ETAs).

Uber recently introduced a new driver app update that informs drivers about their wait time before they get their next ride. This minimises the waiting time for riders. Uber has built a timer in the driver app that counts down from 2 minutes as soon as a driver arrives at the pickup location. If the rider isn’t in the car within that time, the driver is prompted to move on with the ride and collect a no-show fee to compensate for lost time.

“Today, more than 31 per cent of rides in Delhi are on UberPOOL and over 20 per cent of the rides in the remaining five UberPOOL cities – Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. And we are continuously working towards making the next million even more effortless, so we can get more people into fewer cars and help cities cut down on congestion and pollution over time,” said Amit Jain, President – India and South Asia, Uber.

uberPOOL’s pool-map feature chooses the best possible match for riders and drivers at the time a trip is requested. This would mean changing drivers to the ones who may become available near you. “We’ve built technology that continues to look for better matches, even after an initial match has been made. If we find a more convenient match for you, we’ll make that swap automatically,” said Uber in a press statement. In such cases, riders and drivers get an alert via push notifications with the updated details of their trip.

