UberEATS app launched in Mumbai: Here’s all you need to know

UberEATS, a standalone app that helps deliver food, has been launched in India. The delivery service will be rolled out in Mumbai initially, followed by six other cities by the end of the year. UberEATS has partnered with 200 restaurants in the city including The Bohri Kitchen, Nom Nom, The Bombay Canteen, The Good Wife, Fresh Menu, Le 15, Coffee By Di Bella, Krispy Kreme, Chillies, etc.

“Mumbai is home to a booming food industry with a vibrant food culture offering both global and local cuisines. The introduction of UberEATS in India, with Mumbai as the first city, is a major step in our global expansion and showcases our commitment to the region. The app brings the perfect pairing of amazing restaurant partners, innovative technology, and the efficient Uber delivery network at a tap of a button to people in India,” Bhavik Rathod, Head of UberEATS India, said.

With UberEATS app, users can view food photos as well as search for restaurants. The app uses machine learning to customise taste preferences, restaurants and dishes for individual users, based on their past orders. Another unique feature of UberEATS is that it offers the ability to schedule an order. Users can book deliveries anytime between up to an hour before the delivery window to a week in advance. Just like rival Swiggy, UberEATS lets users live track their order as well. Users can get their food delivered to customised locations including hospitals, parks and office buildings.

Remeber, UberEATS is a separate app and its services aren’t integrated in to Uber app. However, UberEATS uses the same technology as their cab service. There’s a delivery charge of Rs 15 on each order and no minimum order size. UberEATS is available for iOS and Android users on App Store and Play Store respectively.

To start using UberEATS, first download the app. Next, enter the address where you’d like your food delivered. You can browse by restuarants, price, cuisine type as well as speed. Now place order. You can choose items that you want delivered right away or schedule order for later. UberEATS allows users to pay via PayTM, which is their launch partner. Users can live-track their order via UberEATS.

UberEATS was rolled out as a delivery pilot in Los Angeles in 2014. The stand-alone app is now available in 26 countries and in 78 cities around the world. In India, UberEATS will face competition from the likes of Zomato and Swiggy, which are already quite popular as food delivery services. The challenge for UberEATS will be to offer something new in terms of service and UI as against those already present in this space.

