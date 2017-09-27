UberEATS app in Mumbai adds support for cash payment

UberEATS currently has over 950 restaurant partners in Mumbai UberEATS currently has over 950 restaurant partners in Mumbai

UberEATS app added cash as an additional payment option in its app in Mumbai. India is the first country to get this feature, and it will be rolled out in other 29 countries where UberEATS is available as well. This means that Uber riders can pay by cash using the same account for the two apps. Additionally, UberEATS is integrating Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as the collection method for delivery partners to deposit the cash they collect.

UberEATS currently has over 950 restaurant partners in Mumbai. The app is available for users in Bengaluru and New Delhi as well. While North Indian food is the most popular among people, Chinese food comes second.

“We are constantly innovating to grow the business and serve more people. With the introduction of cash payments on UberEATS in Mumbai, we’re excited that India is once again the first country in the world where we are today launching this new global feature. An additional payment method not only gives consumers more flexibility, it also helps our restaurant partners expand their reach, while enabling many more food lovers in the city experience the magic of ‘food and technology’ through the UberEATS app,” said Bhavik Rathod, Head, UberEATS India.

UberEATS was rolled out as a delivery pilot in Los Angeles in 2014. The app is now available in 26 countries and in 78 cities around the world. UberEATS is a stand-alone app and its services aren’t integrated in to Uber app. It was rolled out in India in India in May starting with Mumbai.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd