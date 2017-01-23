UberEATS, a standalone food-delivery app to launch in India soon

UberEATS was rolled out as a delivery pilot in Los Angeles in 2014. The stand-alone app is now available in 58 cities around the world. UberEATS was rolled out as a delivery pilot in Los Angeles in 2014. The stand-alone app is now available in 58 cities around the world.

Uber is gearing to launch UberEATS, a new food delivery service in India. It is a standalone app that helps deliver food. “We’re excited to help everyone discover great food through the perfect pairing of amazing restaurant partners, our technology, and the Uber delivery network,” said Uber’s Raghuveer, in a blogpost.

UberEATS uses the same technology as their cab service, and has partnered with restaurants across India for faster food delivery. “I am incredibly excited about bringing UberEATS to India. This is a significant investment, it spans multiple cities and regions, and it has the potential to change the food industry – with the push of a button – in one of the most vibrant food cultures in the world,” Allen Penn, Asia Pacific’s Head of UberEATS said.

Uber isn’t the first cab service trying its hand on food delivery. Ola, a while back, had announced Ola Cafe to deliver grocery in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. However, the service was shut down within a year following competition from the likes of Swiggy and Zomato.

UberEATS was rolled out as a delivery pilot in Los Angeles in 2014. The stand-alone app is now available in 58 cities around the world. We’ll have to wait and watch if UberEATS can make Indian users to choose the app over Zomato and Swiggy, given they have partnership with hundreds of restaurants across the country. It will be interesting to see if UberEATS offers something new in terms of service as against those already present in this space.

