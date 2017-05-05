Uber will let riders update pick up location after booking: Here’s how

Uber in India will let riders update their pick up location after they have make a cab booking on the app. Uber in India will let riders update their pick up location after they have make a cab booking on the app.

Uber in India will let riders update their pick up location after they have made a booking, and ended up pinning the wrong place. Uber says this feature will be rolling to iOS, Android users. According to Uber, the feature was piloted in some cities, and they saw that it led to less stress and cancellations for the drivers and riders.

This feature will be made available to all riders across the India in the coming weeks. Pinning the right location at the time of booking can often be an issue in cities in India. This often means a driver might end a couple of metres ahead of the actual location, or sometimes in an entirely different spot. Thankfully Uber’s new feature will let users fix this problem.

So how can users change their location after booking? After you’ve made a cab booking, and see the driver is en route, then just tap the “edit” option, which will appear next to your pickup location. Once this is done, you can enter the new pickup address, and then tap on ‘confirm’. After this update is done, Uber will notify the driver the route has been changed.

Uber says the experience will differ slightly for in-app and out-of-app navigation for drivers. The ride-sharing service already lets riders update, change their destination during a ride, so this new addition just builds on the earlier feature.

“Pick-ups are one of the hardest parts of the experience to get right, and they’re especially difficult when riders accidentally request a pickup from the wrong place. It often begins with a phone call and ends with a cancelled ride. A small miscue can lead to a frustrating situation where riders aren’t riding, and drivers aren’t earning,” said Ryan Yu, Software Engineer and Rachel Holt, Regional General Manager, US & Canada at Uber in a blog post.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd