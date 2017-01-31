Uber partners with Cleartrip in India: Here’s how it will work

Uber has partnered with Cleartrip in India: Here’s how this will work Uber has partnered with Cleartrip in India: Here’s how this will work

Uber is teaming up with Cleartrip in India, and both platforms will have features from each other’s service. For starters, Uber riders will now be able to receive recommendations from the Cleartrip website. The recommendations will include events, experiences, etc in the current city, where the user is relying on Uber.

Additionally users booking airline tickets or local activities on Cleartrip will now also be able to book a ride in the app. Users will not be required to leave the Cleartrip site or switch apps in order to make the final booking for an Uber cab. For those planning one day trips via Cleartrip, the Uber integration will come as a welcome addition.

Uber’s Cleartrip integration comes soon after Google Maps also announced it will now allow for rides to be booked directly from the map. A user will need an Uber account, and won’t have to install the Uber app to book a ride straight from Google Maps itself.

Uber has also announced that it will be launching UberEATS in India, which will be a food delivery service. UberEats is standalone app that delivers food and will compete against the likes of Swiggy, Zomato. UberEATS was rolled out as a delivery pilot in Los Angeles in 2014. The stand-alone app is now available in 58 cities around the world.

Uber will be adding more features to the app in India in the coming months. In an interaction with the IndianExpress.com, the company had said it will bring features like integration with calendar apps to keep a track of important appointments and meetings. Once connected, Uber will show meetings as shortcuts in reminders. It will also add the ability to book rides directly via a user’s phonebook. The idea is getting to people instead of getting to a destination.

