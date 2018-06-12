Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Uber Lite pilot starts in India, will work on all Android phones and networks

Uber has announced a pilot for its new Uber Lite app from India. This new lite and simple app will work on Android phones natively and will work across networks.

Written by Nandagopal Rajan | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 1:23:33 pm
Uber, Uber Lite app, Uber Lite app announced, Uber Lite app Android, Uber India, Uber app smartphones, Uber ride hailing app, Uber service India, social Uber Lite app will work on Android phones natively and will work across networks.

Uber, a ride-haling company that is headquartered in San Francisco, has announced a pilot for its new Uber Lite app from India. This new lite and simple app will work on Android phones natively and will work across networks. The app is just 5MB, which as Uber puts it, is just the size of three selfies.

Manik Gupta, who heads Uber’s Product, Maps, and marketplace, said the idea was to cater to the users in markets where most of the phones are old and with limited storage. Gupta said the 150-member engineering team in India will be able to bring better insights on what is needed in a market like this. The Uber Lite app will be rolled out to other markets in the near future. In India, it will be available in Delhi, Jaipur, and Hyderabad. Roll out for other cities will start soon.

Also readUber launches new driver app in India

Gupta said Uber has 75 million active riders at 15 million rides per day. “But still just 1 per cent of all miles in the world are on ridesharing platforms,” he said, underlining the opportunity Uber was after.  The new app will have maps on demand, connected rides, guided pickups and tap over type. The app will soon have support for regional languages.  Uber India figures show that over 70 per cent of the Android users in India are on older devices.

 

Uber, Uber Lite app, Uber Lite app announced, Uber Lite app Android, Uber India, Uber app smartphones, Uber ride hailing app, Uber service India, social The Uber Lite app will be rolled out to other markets in the near future.

“New features are already in the works, but we are not in a position to explain which markets we will be going to next,” said Peter Deng, head of rider experience for Uber. The plan is to cover top seven Indic languages in the coming months.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now