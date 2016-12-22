Uber launches #DontDrinkAndDrive campaign for the festive season

Uber will give riders with blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than the permissible limit for driving, a free ride. Uber will give riders with blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than the permissible limit for driving, a free ride.

Uber has announced its #DontDrinkAndDrive campaign. The campaign is supported by SaveLIFE foundation and aims to encourage people to opt for alternate modes of transportation to commute while drunk. Uber will collaborate with Bars Against Drunk Driving (BADD) that includes over 250 bars and several fine-dining restaurants across the country for the initiative.

“In India annually over 6750 people are killed and 18,800 are injured in road crashes involving drunk driving. Uber is not just talking about the effect of drinking and driving but also actively reaching out to people directly and providing solutions,” said Saji Cherian, Director, Operations of SaveLIFE Foundation.

“Through our #DontDrinkAndDrive campaign, we want to urge people to refrain from taking over the wheel when they are under the influence of alcohol. In the coming days, we will be working with the local administration and hundreds of bars and restaurants in the country to ensure that our customers can enjoy the season’s festivities without endangering their or anyone else’s safety and comfort,” said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, ‎Head, Public Policy, Uber India.

Under the campaign, Uber will set up Breath Analysers at key party spots across the country. Uber will give riders with blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than the permissible limit for driving, a free ride. Promo-code DDAD100 can be used for the free ride.

Uber will also provide the bars and restaurants access to RiderDOST to help users who don’t have the Uber app to book a ride. Uber is giving away special promo codes to bars and restaurants that join this movement.

Uber has launched ‘Gift an Uber’ as well. Riders can buy promo codes for friends and guests to gift them an Uber ride. ‘Gift an Uber’ coupons will be available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Bhuwaneshwar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata. These can be availed from t.uber.com/gift-an-uber.

