Uber introduces chat feature, multi-destination option in India

Uber today announced a phased roll out of two new features namely ‘In-app chat’ and ‘multi-destination’ for India users. (File Photo) Uber today announced a phased roll out of two new features namely ‘In-app chat’ and ‘multi-destination’ for India users. (File Photo)

Uber today announced a phased roll out of two new features namely ‘In-app chat’ and ‘multi-destination’ option in India. The in-app chat feature aims to help riders and driver partners get in touch with one another to detect their exact location via chats inside the app. So now users will be able to just chat and text with their driver, instead of relying on calls all the time.

Uber says the chat feature will reduce the need for call charges, or the need to switch between apps when trying to connect. It can help in scenarios where calls might not go through between a rider and a driver. Both riders and driver partners will see if their chats are delivered and read. This feature also allows various language option for both riders and drivers. Users will have the option of picking from their local language as well on the chat feature.

Uber in-app chat works when a rider is connected to a driver through Uber feed. After this, one has to tap ‘Contact’ and then ‘Chat’. This is also effective in POOL trips, where a driver can identify, which rider sent the chat. Throughout the communication, riders and drivers will be aware of the delivery of their messages, and know when it has been read.

The other feature is the ‘Multi-destination’ which will let riders add multiple stops along their route. This takes just a few taps on the app when requesting a ride. While booking the ride, the rider must type the first location in ‘Where To’. From there, additional locations can be added by tapping on the ‘+’ symbol and then entering the other locations on the ‘Where To’ box. This feature also allows riders to add or remove stops during the trip.

Uber is hoping the new features will give its cab-aggregation app an extra edge over home-grown ride options like Ola. Uber recently rolled out UPI-integration in India for digital payments.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd