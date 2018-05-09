Twitter working on ‘Secret Conversations’ encrypted message feature: Report

Twitter is reportedly working on an encrypted messaging feature, called Secret Conversations. (File Photo) Twitter is reportedly working on an encrypted messaging feature, called Secret Conversations. (File Photo)

Twitter is apparently working on a new feature for its mobile apps called “Secret Conversations”, which will allow users to send direct messages that are encrypted. The feature was first discovered in Twitter’s APK by Jane Manchung Wong (via TechCrunch), although Twitter is yet to confirm it.

Developers often use APKs to test out new features and it would mean that Twitter will be launching this feature sooner than expected. End-to-end encryption prevents unauthorised access to your data by keeping the conversation secure between the two parties.

Twitter isn’t the first social media company to introduce end-to-end encryption for its messages. Facebook-owned WhatsApp already provides end-to-end encryption. Even Apple’s iMessage service offers end-to-end encryption, making the conversations safe between the two participants.

The Secret Conversations feature had been a request among many Twitter users. Famously, whistleblower Edward Snowden had sent a tweet to CEO Jack Dorsey, asking him if secret DM’s were a possibility. The Twitter chief responded, saying the request was “reasonable, and something we’ll think about.”

Twitter is working on End-to-End Encrypted Secret DM! pic.twitter.com/2lLr5i1p42 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 4, 2018

At the moment, it is unclear when or if the feature will be rolled out. If the information turns out to be true, the tool would provide Twitter users to send sensitive information without any fear.

