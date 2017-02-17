Twitter won’t notify about replies from users you’ve blocked, muted

Twitter is working faster than ever to tackle online harassment on its platform. It is planning to announce a couple of more changes in the coming weeks. Twitter is working faster than ever to tackle online harassment on its platform. It is planning to announce a couple of more changes in the coming weeks.

Twitter has rolled out another change to its platform, as a part of its ongoing drive to curb online harassment. Now Twitter users will no longer be notified about replies to conversations started by people they’ve blocked or muted. Twitter put out a tweet informing users about the feature on its Safety page. The tweet reads, “Now, you won’t be notified about replies to conversations started by people you’ve blocked/muted, unless replies are from people you follow.”

Earlier, blocking or muting a user on Twitter meant not seeing first replies from them, but responses to a conversation would still be visible. With the new change, users wont’t even know if a conversation exists, especially initiated by harassers they’ve blocked or muted though replies from people they follow will still be visible.

Twitter is working faster than ever to tackle online harassment on its platform. It stopped notifying users when they were added to a list. However, the feature was rolled back in two hours as users contended they’d need to know their harassers in order to report them. The step might have misfired but Twitter is steadily making progress in its move to curb abuse.

Now, you won’t be notified about replies to conversations started by people you’ve blocked/muted, unless replies are from people you follow. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 16, 2017

Twitter introduced changes such as stopping creation of new abusive accounts, safer search results, and collapsing potentially abusive or low-quality tweets. The company, which is struggling to boost users numbers, says it will keep rolling out updates in phases to make ‘meaningful progress’. It is planning to announce a couple of more changes in the coming weeks.

