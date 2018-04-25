Twitter updates terms of service and privacy policy ahead of GDPR

Twitter’s updated privacy policy is in-line with European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Twitter’s updated privacy policy is in-line with European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Twitter has updated its privacy policy to clarify how its platform controls user data. The company said its new privacy policy is in-line with European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is designed to make the company’s privacy policies and terms of service easier to understand. Twitter’s new privacy policy has gone into effect starting today and will be applied worldwide, not just limited to users in the EU.

“Twitter’s purpose is to keep the world informed by serving the public conversation,” Damien Kieran, Twitter’s Data Protection Officer, wrote in a blog post. “We work hard to build a great experience for people Tweeting, and seeing Tweets all over the world, and protecting the privacy of the people who use Twitter every day. We believe you should know the types of data you share with us and how we use it. Most importantly, you should have meaningful control over both.”

Like any social media platform (including Facebook), Twitter is public and Tweets are immediately viewable and searchable by anyone all over the world in mere seconds. The company accepts that it collects some personal information for you like the type of device you’re using — be it a smartphone or laptop, as well as your IP address. Twitter says it collects all this information to target the relevant tweet, ads, events, and people to follow.

“In addition to information you share with us, we use your Tweets, content you’ve read, Liked, or Retweeted, and other information to determine what topics you’re interested in, your age, the languages you speak, and other signals to show you more relevant content,” Twitter says in the updated Privacy Policy.

Here’s how you can change privacy settings in your account

With the new Privacy Policy in place, Twitter is now allowing users to have more control on the personal information. To control those settings, all you need to go to your account Settings and select Privacy and safety on the left menu. Now scroll down to Personalisation and data and select edit. This will allow you to control how Twitter personalises content, collects and shares certain data.

Like Twitter, Facebook’s WhatsApp has also updated its privacy policy. WhatsApp said that in the “coming weeks” all users will be able to request to export all of their account information and settings. The EU’s GDPR will go into effect next month.

