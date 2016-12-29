Twitter unveils 360-degree video streaming for Periscope

Twitter has added 360-degree live video broadcasting on Periscope: Users can experience moments with the broadcaster and take a look around . Twitter has added 360-degree live video broadcasting on Periscope: Users can experience moments with the broadcaster and take a look around .

Twitter on Wednesday announced that it will be bringing support for live 360-degree video streams on Periscope. For now, only “selected” partners will be able to test the feature. Twitter says it will be rolling out this feature more broadly during the coming weeks.

“With 360 video on Periscope, you can experience moments with the broadcaster and take a look around — it’s one step closer to actually being there”, Periscope explained in a Medium post. “Live 360 video isn’t just about taking you to places you’ve never been; it’s about connecting you with people and letting you experience something new with them.”

You can create a live 360-degree video stream by simply moving your phone around. When you see a video on Twitter or a Periscope app with the “Live 360” badge, you can start watching it as you would do on a regular Periscope stream.

The new feature will allow users to get “up close with well-known personalities” go behind the scenes at exclusive events, or traveling to places across the globe, the blog post reads.

Also read: Now Twitter users can broadcast live video without the Periscope app

In December, Twitter announced that it will allow users to live stream video from the Twitter app directly. Earlier, users had to broadcast live stream video through the Periscope app.

Twitter’s increasing push into live videos comes at a time when other players have started to adopt the feature to increase the user engagement on their platforms. Just a few weeks back, in December, Facebook announced support for 360 degree videos in live broadcasts, with a wider release planned for next year. Live video has taken off on a big way on Facebook, given that it has a broader user base of over 1.5 billion users. Facebook-owned Instagram will also be getting the Live video-broadcasting feature.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd