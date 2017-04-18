Twitter now supports third-party app authentication: Here’s how to activate

Twitter supports two-factor authentication via third-party apps such as Google Authenticator and LastPass Authenticator. Twitter supports two-factor authentication via third-party apps such as Google Authenticator and LastPass Authenticator.

Twitter is now supporting two-factor authentication via third-party apps such as Google Authenticator and LastPass Authenticator. Twitter already offers its own two-factor authentication feature and enabling third-apps will further enhance security for user accounts.

According to a report in Android Police, Twitter’s third-party authentication feature is not new and was added quietly a few months ago.

Twitter users can turn on the feature from Settings menu on Twitter’s website or on the Android, iOS app. Next, go to Security and Privacy tab, and then click the ‘setup a code generator app’ button. Twitter users, who do not have its two-factor authentication feature enabled will have to do so, before they can use third-party authentication apps.

After this, you’ll need to open the third party app you are using, and scan the QR code or enter the secret key displayed on the screen. Once this is done, you will get the 6-digit numeric security code, which you will then need to use in order to login.

The advantage with using a third-party app to generate your security code is that you’re not dependent on the SMS at all times. This can be useful if you are travelling abroad and might not always get regular text messages on your primary number.

Social media platforms like Google’s Gmail, WhatsApp and Instagram offer two-factor authentication as well. Two-factor authentication is advised as it helps in reducing the risk of hacking. Once users activate two-factor authentication enabled, their account can only be logged in after entering the security code sent on their added phone number.

