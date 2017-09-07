Twitter rolls out Night Mode for desktop app: Here’s how to use

Twitter put out a tweet announcing the availability on ‘Night Mode’on twitter.com. “You can now enable night mode on Twitter put out a tweet announcing the availability on ‘Night Mode’on twitter.com. “You can now enable night mode on http://twitter.com ! Also available on Twitter for iOS and Android,” read company’s tweet.

Twitter has rolled out ‘Night Mode’ for desktop app. The feature is already available on Twitter app for iOS and Android. To enable ‘Night Mode’ on twitter.com, click on profile photo and then select ‘Night Mode’from the drop down menu. Turning it on will change the background of the app into a dark blue colour with white text that helps a user to read in low-to-no light conditions without causing eye strain. To disable, simply click on the night mode menu again.

Twitter put out a tweet announcing the availability on ‘Night Mode’on twitter.com. “You can now enable night mode on http://twitter.com ! 🌙 Also available on Twitter for iOS and Android,” read company’s tweet. Many smartphones support night mode, which when turned on changes the colour of screen to a warmer yellowish tone.

To enable ‘Night Mode’ for Twitter app on Android, click on the profile icon and drag the slider to turn the mode on or off. iOS users can simply click on the profile icon and tap night mode icon (a crescent moon) to turn ‘Night Mode’ on or off.

Twitter recently revamped its core app on desktop, Android, iOS as well as TweetDeck, and Twitter Lite to make it lighter, faster, and easier to use. For iOS users, Twitter app now shows profile, additional accounts, settings, and privacy in one place. It added a side navigation menu and reduced the number of tabs at the bottom of the tab for an easier browsing. Other features include an updated typography, new bolder headlines, and more intuitive icons.

