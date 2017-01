Twitter replaces Moments with Explore tab

The Moments feature — a collection of tweets publishers and users create around specific events — is being pushed a little deeper into Twitter’s app. (Source: Twitter) The Moments feature — a collection of tweets publishers and users create around specific events — is being pushed a little deeper into Twitter’s app. (Source: Twitter)

You do not have to wander around on Twitter to find its multiple features, as the micro-blogging site has rolled out a new tab called Explore that consolidates Moments, search, trending hashtags and live video features all in the same place.

“During our research process, people told us the new Explore tab helped them easily find news, what’s trending and what’s popular right now,” said Angela Lam, Product Designer Twitter, in a blog post on Thursday.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

According to a report on Redcode, as Twitter is replacing its Moments with Explore, none of the individual features in the tab are new — they are just currently scattered throughout Twitter’s app.

“Now they will all be in the same place. The current search icon, a magnifying glass in the upper right hand corner on iOS, is going away,” a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying. The Moments feature — a collection of tweets publishers and users create around specific events — is being pushed a little deeper into Twitter’s app.

Also Read: Twitter has huge fake account networks: Report

Considered as the most high profile product launch Twitter has ever had, with months of build-up from executives, Moments was launched late in 2015. Despite that, Twitter has not shared many meaningful metrics around Moments since its launch, as it seemingly has not been quite a success.

The Explore tab is available to iOS users and will appear for Android users soon.