Twitter officially introduces threads: Here’s what it means and how it works

Twitter is rolling out the latest feature of threading to iOS, Android and the web. Twitter is rolling out the latest feature of threading to iOS, Android and the web.

Twitter will allow users to add continuous, simultaneous tweets with its new threads feature. Twitter announced in a blog post the new feature will let users add a string of new tweets to bring continuity to an original tweet that they share. So if a user plans to post multiple tweets on a subject, they will now have the option of pushing them out as thread.

Users will see a plus icon on their screen when composing a new tweet. The newly added tweets will appear one after the other in the form of threads if a user decides to go with the option. Twitter has also said that a user can continue adding tweets to the existing thread by clicking on “Add another Tweet”. With the “Show this thread” feature, users can follow the thread from the beginning and view the entire thread.

The ‘threads’ feature will really make a difference to those users who are posting multiple tweets on a subject. Longer threads, which are around one subject will be easier to locate with this kind of feature. Twitter has introduced the feature to enable users to tweet during discussions or to continue adding tweets to an original post.

The new feature is available for iOS, Android and the web version of Twitter. In its most recent update, Twitter had doubled the character count from 140 to 280. The new threading feature along with the higher character count can benefit Twitter users to share more tweets in a more organised way. However, Twitter is still struggling when it comes to growing its user base and will need more than just new features in order to see some positive growth.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd