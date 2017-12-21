Twitter now allows two-factor authentication via third-party apps

Setting up two-factor authentication essentially means users will have to enter a code generated via associated third-party app or sent via SMS, in addition to password, to log in to Twitter. Setting up two-factor authentication essentially means users will have to enter a code generated via associated third-party app or sent via SMS, in addition to password, to log in to Twitter.

Twitter now allows for two-step authentication via third-apps like Google Authenticator, Duo Mobile, Authy, and more. For users who have enabled two-factor authentication for Twitter, the service previously enable login only via six-digit code sent to user’s mobile number via SMS.

Setting up two-factor authentication essentially means users will have to enter a code generated via associated third-party app or sent via SMS, in addition to password, to log in to Twitter. The method is more secure as third-party apps like Google Authenticator keep refreshing codes after every 30 seconds or so. Of course, third-aprty authentication apps still require a phone number that is associated with Twitter account for account recovery.

“We’re rolling out an update to login verification. You’ll now be able to use a third party app for two-factor authentication instead of SMS text messages,” Twitter Safety said in a tweet. Once set-up, two-factor authentication is needed while logging into twitter.com, Twitter for iOS, Twitter for Android, or mobile.twitter.com.

To set-up two-factor authentication using a third-aprty app, first download authenticator of choice on mobile. Click on profile icon on Twitter account and then click ‘Settings and privacy’. Tap on ‘Accounts’ tab. Next, users will need to click on ‘Review your login verification methods’ button in ‘Security’ menu.

Twitter users can enter their password, click on ‘Confirm’ and then choose ‘Set up’. Click Start, enter password and click ‘Verify’. Twitter will display a pop-up window showcasing a QR code, which users will need to scan to set up the third-party authenticator app. Users will then see a six-digit numeric security code that needs to be entered in the ‘Security code’ text field in the pop-up window. Finally, click Done to complete the set up.

