Twitter launches website for Vine archives

Vine’s home page has Vine archives separated by year starting 2013. The site has sorted Vines based on various genres like Animal, Art and more. Vine’s home page has Vine archives separated by year starting 2013. The site has sorted Vines based on various genres like Animal, Art and more.

Twitter’s Vine app is now Vine Camera, available for Android and iOS. The company announced it is shutting down Vine app earlier this month. However, Vine as a platform continues to exist. Vine Archive website has been updated and contains all posts made to vine.co from 2013-2017. Metadata such as number of likes, revines, username of the creator, posting date etc has been preserved on the Vine Archive website.

Vine’s home page has Vine archives separated by year starting 2013. The site has sorted Vines based on various genres like Animal, Art, Comedy, Edits, Music & Dance, Sports and Weird. There’s a Community section as well that features notable Vines such as Most Revined, Most Revined Fail, Most Looped Magic, Most Liked and more. The Creator Spotlights section is a collection of top Viner’s archives. Meanwhile, Twitter now loops videos that are 6.5 seconds in length or more.

Vine Camera app can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store. It allows users to make 6-second long looping videos and share them on Twitter. You can save these videos on your device as well. Vine and Twitter in a blogpost had earlier said, “All of your Vines will continue to live on the vine.co website, so you can browse all of the amazing videos you created over the years.”

While users can’t download their Vines anymore, the platform will give them a way to remain in touch with their creations. Vine Archive is a vast library of videos that can be searched for a profile or as highlights from a year starting 2013 to 2017. Each Vine has the creator’s name, original date of creation, number of likes, Revines and Loops.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd