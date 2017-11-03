Twitter launches Video Website Card feature to promote broadcast services, offer ad options

Twitter launched a “Video Website Card” service to broadcasters in India, which can enable many brands to meet various advertising objectives. Twitter launched a “Video Website Card” service to broadcasters in India, which can enable many brands to meet various advertising objectives.

The company claims that through Video Website cards, advertisers can preview images, set context to them and set them for call to action, all on their timeline. The video feature was first introduced on October 17 in the US, as per TechCrunch.

It features an auto-playing video, a customisable headline and destination URL paired with a large tap target. According to report by TechCrunch, the video will auto-play on the card, which has a customisable headline. Users can then click on it to show a larger video screen and a chosen website link. Companies can alter the website link on offer to consumers.

Advertisers can elect to run this creative unit on the video views, website clicks or awareness objectives to optimise and pay for the action they care about the most. This is also being considered an alternative way for film promotions on the micro-blogging platform, which can monetise it as exclusive content. Through various campaigns, advertisers can also track activity outside Twitter, when buyers sign-up or purchase services. Twitter claims this will allow broadcasters to use the Video Website Card service in order to promote material, advertise and create rallies around social causes.

Each campaign comes with its own dashboard, so that broadcasters can track impressions, results and obtain cost-per-clicks details. Video Website Card enables brands to combine the power of video with the ability to drive users back to a site to learn more or take action in the moment, the company said in a statement. Amazon India, Go Ibibo, LG and Motorola have come on board as the first advertising partners in the country to innovate with the Video Website Card.

