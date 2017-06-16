Twitter launches blue umbrella emoji for Indian monsoon

This is the first weather-related emoji that Twitter has launched in India. This is the first weather-related emoji that Twitter has launched in India.

Twitter has rolled out a special blue umbrella emoji for Indian users as monsoon is finally settling in. The emoji went live on June 16 and will be active till August 31. “We want to celebrate the resilience of the country during the famed Indian monsoon and what better way to do it than with Twitter emojis to bring people closer to shared experiences and delightful conversations,” said Viral Jani, Head of Entertainment & TV Partnerships, Twitter India in a statement.

The bright blue umbrella will appear when people tweet using hashtags #Monsoon2017, #Monsoon, #IndiaRains, #Baarish, #MumbaiRains, #DelhiRains, #BengaluruRains #HyderabadRains, #ChennaiRains and #AhmedabadRains.

In the past, Twitter has celebrated the local culture with customised emojis such as Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, Independence Day, Republic Day, International Day of Yoga and Ambedkar Jayanti. However, this is the first weather-related emoji that Twitter has launched in India.

Twitter recently revamped its app for desktop, Android and iOS. Apart from a design overhaul, Twitter also replaced its reply icon with message bubble, and profile pictures are now rounded. Twitter is now lighter, faster, and easier to use. “This announcement follows the brand refresh that happened last year, when Twitter declared took steps to express what the brand stands for – Twitter is the best place to see and talk about what’s happening everywhere in the world right now,” Twitter said in a press statement.

Twitter for iOS now shows profile, additional accounts, settings, and privacy in one place. This is something that was launched for Android users last year. Also, links to other sites and articles will now open in Safari’s viewer in the Twitter app.

(With IANS inputs)

