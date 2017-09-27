Twitter is testing new 280 character limit for tweets

Twitter is expanding its character limit to 280 for a single tweet, according to a blog post from the company. Twitter is expanding its character limit to 280 for a single tweet, according to a blog post from the company.

A blog post by Twitter Product Manager Aliza Rosen and Senior Software engineer Ikuhiro Ihara highlights the challenges for people who were typing in different languages. The post says that while languages like Japanese, Korean, Chinese are not impacted by cramming, there are others which are negatively affected. So Twitter will start testing out a longer 280 characters limit in some of these languages. However, the post points out this will be tested with “a small group of people” before the feature is fully rolled out for everyone.

The blog post also says “Twitter is about brevity,” and that’s something that won’t change. However, the 140 character limit could turn into something more generous at 280, though the exact timeline of when this will be live is not clear. Twitter has already stopped counting links, pictures into the tweet’s character limit, which used to be a source of problem earlier on.

It had also expanded the limit for Direct Messages to 10,000 characters instead of the earlier 140 character limit. Since Direct Messages are private, a larger character limit does make sense out here. A higher character limit could mean many things on Twitter. For one, the same idea can be expressed in one tweet, instead of a user relying on two, so the total number of tweets being put out might actually go down.

But for those tweeting in other languages, this could be an advantage and give the more space to express their thoughts. Still Twitter is struggling to grow and has seen its user base shrink. On the other hand, platforms like Instagram are booming and have crossed the 800 million user base.

