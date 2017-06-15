Twitter for desktop, Android and iOS redesigned: A look at the changes

Twitter says the changes have been made on the basis of feedback and ideas from the users. It improves on the overall experience as well. Twitter says the changes have been made on the basis of feedback and ideas from the users. It improves on the overall experience as well.

Twitter has unveiled a new look for its core app on desktop, Android, and iOS as well as TweetDeck and Twitter Lite. Twitter is now lighter, faster, and easier to use. “This announcement follows the brand refresh that happened last year, when Twitter declared took steps to express what the brand stands for – Twitter is the best place to see and talk about what’s happening everywhere in the world right now,” Twitter said in a press statement.

Twitter users on iOS will now see profile, additional accounts, settings, and privacy in one place. There’s a new side navigation menu that the number of tabs at the bottom of the tab has been reduced as well. Twitter says the new tab “will ensure less clutter and easier browsing.” The feature was rolled out for Android users last year.

Up next, links to other sites and articles will open in Safari’s viewer in the Twitter app. This will make it easier for users to access accounts on websites they’re already signed into. Further, Twitter has updated typography to make it more consistent. New bolder headlines have been added as well.

Twitter has changed its icons to make them more intuitive. For example, the reply icon (an arrow) has been replaced with a speech bubble after users often confused it with delete or go back to a previous page. “Tweets now update instantly with reply, Retweet, and like counts so people can see conversations as they’re happening – live,” added Twitter. However, the feature is not available on twitter.com and Twitter Lite.

