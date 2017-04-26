Twitter could soon start broadcasting live videos all the time: Report

Twitter already auto-plays videos on its desktop site and broadcasts then live via ‘Explore’ tab in mobile. Twitter already auto-plays videos on its desktop site and broadcasts then live via ‘Explore’ tab in mobile.

Twitter will broadcast live videos 24 hours a day, 7 day a week though timeline of the launch is unclear as of now. “We will definitely have 24/7 content on Twitter,” Twitter COO and CFO Anthony Noto told BuzzFeed. According to Noto, the company is working on “many, many things” and will take some time to finally start broadcasting live videos 24/7.

For Twitter, the benefit lies in the 15 and 30 seconds advertisements that it will play in between live videos, and advertisers will pay for. Live videos will help increase conversation volume on the platform as well. Video content on Twitter will cover topics like sports, news, entertainment and more.

Twitter already auto-plays videos on its desktop site and airs live via ‘Explore’ tab in mobile. The company had partnered with NFL to stream the package of Thursday night’s games, which attracted about 3.5 million unique viewers. Meanwhile, Oscars and PBS live inauguration day coverage brought in close to 6.4 million 8.6 million unique viewers respectively. Looking at the engagement, Twitter’s plan to air live videos 24/7 doesn’t look like a bad proposition.

According to a separate report, a live counter for retweets, replies and likes has been spotted on Twitter Beta 6.45.0-beta.599. “The counter appears to update roughly once a second,” according to a report in Android Police. Number of retweets, likes and replies getting updated so quickly doesn’t seem like a pretty sight. Plus it will use up more data to keep refreshing the counter. We’ll have to wait and watch if Twitter will roll out the feature for everyone.

