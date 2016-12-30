Twitter CEO talks about bringing edit functionality to tweets in future

Twitter just yesterday announced that it will be bringing support for live 360-degree video streaming on Periscope (Image Source: Reuters) Twitter just yesterday announced that it will be bringing support for live 360-degree video streaming on Periscope (Image Source: Reuters)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has started a poll for his Twitter followers seeking wisdom on the features they would like the social media network to introduce in 2017. Dorsey in a tweet has talked about the possibility of bringing editing functionality to tweets, adding that ‘a form of edit’ was needed.

In a tweet on Thursday, Dorsey asked his followers about the changes they wanted to be made on Twitter. “Following the footsteps of Brian Chesky: what’s the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017? #Twitter2017,” Dorsey had tweeted.

The most common request aimed at Dorsey was the demand for an edit button for tweets that would quickly allow users to edit them in case of a typo or grammatical error, instead of deleting the message and tweeting again. Dorsey in his response one such request had said that there is a big difference between editing a tweet ‘quickly’ as opposed to ‘anytime’ after being posted. He explained how there is a big difference between the two, with the latter requiring a change log as the company is “off the public record”.

@AnthonyQuintano edit mistakes quickly or edit anytime? Big dif in implementation. Latter requires change log as we’re oft the public record — jack (@jack) December 29, 2016

Twitter just yesterday announced that it will be bringing support for live 360-degree video streaming on Periscope. Presently, the social media network is only allowing selected partners to test the feature, but has promised that it will be rolling out the feature to a broader audience in the coming weeks. With the new feature, users can create a live 360-degree video stream by moving their phones around.

