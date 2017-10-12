Twitter brings In-Stream Video Ads to Indian marketers

Twitter on Thursday launched “In-Stream Video Ads” to marketers in India. (File Photo) Twitter on Thursday launched “In-Stream Video Ads” to marketers in India. (File Photo)

In a move to enable brands align with videos from Twitter’s premium content partners across sports, news and entertainment, Twitter on Thursday launched “In-Stream Video Ads” to marketers in India. Amazon, Maruti and Motorola have already come on board as first brands to innovate with “In-Stream Video Ads”, showcasing Diwali campaigns and new product launches.

Twitter hosts premium video content from world’s top publishers and collaborates with them to develop and scale diverse video content that people are interested in. “With the launch of ‘In-Stream Video Ads’ in India, it now creates an opportunity for advertisers to better align with relevant video content at scale across 15 content categories. These publishers are established hand picked partners, ensuring brand safety for our advertisers,” said Soumya Parmar, Head of Video Solutions, Twitter India.

“The importance of storytelling through videos is undeniable, and we are excited to be the launch partners for Twitter In-Stream Ads in India,” said Rachna Lather, Marketing Head, Lenovo MBG and Motorola Mobility. With 328 million users globally, Twitter is making video experiences better for consumers, publishers and advertisers by investing in the video viewing experience through updates to the platform, content development and video ad solutions.

The Micro-blogging platform offers 15 content categories that advertisers can choose from, thereby making the solution scalable across premium content consumed on the platform.

