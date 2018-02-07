Twitter bans fake celebrity porn content, accounts

Deepfakes are in violation of Twitter’s terms of use, according to which, “you may not post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent”. (File Photo) Deepfakes are in violation of Twitter’s terms of use, according to which, “you may not post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent”. (File Photo)

Denouncing the posting of deepfakes – fake porn videos of celebrities created with a machine learning algorithm – Twitter has booted out the makers and consumers of such content on the platform.

“We will suspend any account we identify as the original poster of intimate media that has been produced or distributed without the subject’s consent. We will also suspend any account dedicated to posting this type of content,” US tech website Motherboard quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying late Tuesday.

Deepfakes are in violation of Twitter’s terms of use, according to which, “you may not post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent”. As a part of the drive, Twitter also suspended @mydeepfakes – an account that posts deepfakes on the platform.

Unlike Facebook and Instagram, Twitter’s media policy allows adult content in tweets as long as they are marked as ‘sensitive content’, but Twitter’s intimate media policy would rule out most deepfakes, as they are generally done without permission from the targets.

Social app Discord, short video hosting company Gfycat and adult content website Pornhub have all announced that they would not tolerate nonconsensual porn on their platforms – and specifically deepfakes. Meanwhile, the deepfakes subreddit, where all of this started, currently has 90,000 subscribers, the report added.

