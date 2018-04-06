Twitter banned 1.2 million accounts over terrorism promotions, India’s removal requests grow

According to Twitter’s Transparency Report, it has banned over 1.2 million accounts for terrorism promotions, since 2015. ( Image source: AP) According to Twitter’s Transparency Report, it has banned over 1.2 million accounts for terrorism promotions, since 2015. ( Image source: AP)

Twitter revealed that it removed over 1.2 million accounts that promoted terrorism, from the period of August 2015 till December 2017 in its latest transparency report. The bi-annual report also revealed that the Indian government’s request for account information had gone up considerably.

According to the report, which is for the period of July and December 2017, the Indian government made information requests for around 315 Twitter accounts, and asked the social network to remove 144 accounts. These numbers are up compared to the 261 account information requests and 102 account removal requests, which were made during the January-June 2017 period.

Twitter also held back content in three per cent of the account removal requests from the Indian government, police and courts. Two of account removal requests were issued by the courts in India, reveals the report. Twitter ‘produced some information’ in 15 per cent of cases where the account information requests were issued, says the company .

Twitter revealed that the company has banned nearly 1.2 million account for terrorism promotion on the social network since August 2015. In the second half of 2017, the company removed more than 270,000 accounts globally for promoting terrorism. The number of accounts suspended is actually a drop compared to the January-June period of 2017.

Twitter claims its efforts against terrorism related content are starting to show gains. “During the second half of last year, we permanently suspended 274,460 such accounts,” the report noted. Among all governments, it was noted that the US remains number one when it comes to account information requests. The United States government and agencies account for nearly 28 per cent of all information requests made to the social network.

Still the report from Twitter notes that, “The percentage of requests from the US has decreased dramatically since 2012 when it accounted for 80 per cent of global information requests received by Twitter.” Japan is number two on the list with 24 per cent of all information requests.

With inputs from IANS

