Truecaller rolls out OTP messages feature, improves Flash

Truecaller has rolled out OTP messages feature along with an improved Flash for Android users. The new features are a part of Android version 8.69, available via Google Play Store. The company’s OTP messages feature lets people seamlessly copy only OTP or one-time password from SMS, barring other text. Truecaller has added a new copy button on the notification containing OTP, giving users an easier way to copy OTP.

“Most messages containing an OTP is filled with other text, and to be honest, we all just want that number. At Truecaller, we have created a clean and clear copy button on the notification containing the OTP. This means Truecaller recognises and highlights the number you need and provides a one-tap way to copy,” reads the company’s blog post.

To get Truecaller’s OTP messages feature, users will need to enable the Truecaller SMS in their app. Once Truecaller is made default SMS app, users will also get access to other features like spam protection.

Truecaller has also improved Flash messaging, which eliminates the need of calling or writing a full-text message. According to the company, its Flash messaging feature is quite useful when it comes to ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions. It help users escape the small talk, and send replies within around 30 seconds. Most SMS responses take close to 15 minutes, says the company.

Truecaller released its ‘Year in Calling’ report in December, which revealed that India tops the list when it comes to spam SMS. The company announced its SMS app in April last year, designed to filter junk SMSes into a separate folder. Since launch, Truecaller users have sent over 639 million SMSes to contacts around the world.

