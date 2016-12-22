Truecaller rolls out ‘Call Me Back’ feature for Android users

Call Me Back (CMB) feature is a part of Truecaller’s latest app update – version 7.82. Call Me Back (CMB) feature is a part of Truecaller’s latest app update – version 7.82.

Truecaller on Thursday has started to roll out a new update for its Android app. ‘Call Me Back’, the new feature is part of Truecaller’s latest app update – version 7.82, and is useful at times when the caller is unable to reach out to the receiver due to network congestion, or when the receiver is on another call.

“Such a feature is something that the telecom service providers have been aiming to aid their last mile call completion challenges for quite some time caused either by less than ideal network connectivity or call congestion / congested network”, Truecaller said in a statement.

In order to use the feature, users have to update their Truecaller app, and both the caller and the receiver should be Truecaller users.

Also read: Truecaller opens up TrueSDK to millions of app developers

If the call is being made to a Truecaller user whose contact details are already saved in caller’s phone book but the receiver fails to answer it, the caller will receive a pop-up notification on top of their Truecaller or any android dialer with two options: ‘Ask to call back’ and ‘Call Anyway’. If the first option is chosen, a notification will be sent to the receiver informing them to call back.

If they choose Call Anyway, the caller can continue making calls to reach the other user. Truecaller says the update is available for Android users at the moment.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd