Truecaller’s latest iOS 11 update will filter out junk SMS from iMessage

Apple iOS 11: Truecaller’s new update will filter out junk SMS from iMessage. Apple iOS 11: Truecaller’s new update will filter out junk SMS from iMessage.

Truecaller’s latest update for iOS 11 will bring good news for Apple iPhone users. The app, which helps in identifying spam calls, will now also filter out junk text messages from iMessage. Apple iOS 11 will let third-party messaging apps detect spam, junk messages in iMessage and Truecaller’s latest update will be implementing this feature.

iMessage does have a junk folder, but it only applies to other iMessages users would have received, which are messages from an iOS device. For regular old SMS, iMessage was pretty inefficient at tackling spam, alerts, etc. Now users can update their Truecaller app on iOS 11 and turn on spam filtering for iMessage.

This will be similar to the junk email folder and once a user activates the feature, then the message will be in a designated spam folder. In order to activate the feature, a user has to go to Settings>Message>Unknown & Spam and turn on SMS filtering for Truecaller. Of course, you will need to install and update Truecaller’s iOS app on your phone. Also you need to be on iOS 11 for this feature to work.

Users should note that when they turn on the Spam Filter feature, the app developer will be able to read the text, content and sender information included in incoming SMS and MMS messages. Apple also says these messages could include verification codes from banks, etc and other personal sensitive information being sent via text.

Truecaller says it blocks more than 100 million spam SMS and text messages each week globally. With the new feature in iOS 11 it will add iPhone users to the list as well. Truecaller also points out in India users get approximately 82 million spam SMS, out of which 24 million are automatically blocked.

“We’re always looking for ways to increase safety while communicating. Now, iPhone users will have a powerful tool to automatically filter junk and spam SMS, which has been highly requested by our users,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, VP of Product, Truecaller in a press statement.

