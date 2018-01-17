Truecaller’s Backup feature for Android is now out: Here’s how to use with Google Drive

Truecaller Backup will enables users to connect their Truecaller accounts to Google Drive, which can be used to store app data. Truecaller Backup will enables users to connect their Truecaller accounts to Google Drive, which can be used to store app data.

Truecaller has launched a new feature for Android devices, called Truecaller Backup. This feature will enables users to connect their Truecaller accounts to Google Drive, which can be used to store app data, including contacts, call history, block list and app settings. The Swedish company has made this update available, and expects it to cover all Android devices within this week.

Truecaller says it is responding to customer requests, who that have asked for this back-up feature to be introduced. The Backup is expected to benefit customers who want to switch between handsets and SIM cards. Through Google Drive, users of the Truecaller app can also set the frequency of data backup, and restore it to the last saved state.

Along with Backup, smartphone owners can also enjoy services of the updated Truecaller Contacts feature. If a subscriber has communicated with someone whose contact details have not been saved, Truecaller Contacts will allow users to find those numbers by name. This update has created a clean interface of Truecaller’s Contact list, which can filter numbers between saved contacts and other numbers.

As per the current update, Truecaller users with a Google Drive account will be able to back up data. As the update rolls out, users not owning Google Drive will receive a prompt to set up an account. Truecaller intends to expand options for data backup, and it will introduce in future additions to the feature.

