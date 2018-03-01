Holi photos: Here’s how to click the most stunning images with your smartphone

From camera tricks to photo-editing tips, we’ve got you covered this Holi. Let us take a look at tips from top photographers for clicking best Holi pictures. (Photo by Ashish Parmar) From camera tricks to photo-editing tips, we’ve got you covered this Holi. Let us take a look at tips from top photographers for clicking best Holi pictures. (Photo by Ashish Parmar)

Holi is one of those festivals which brings out the photographer in everyone. Point your camera in any direction and there’s about a 99 per cent chance you’ll get a very good picture, or at least a very colourful one. In fact, smartphone cameras these days can do so much that you do not need carry a large DSLR or point-and-shoot to get the kind of pictures you probably saw on your friend’s Facebook page and have always wanted.

From slow motion videos to Portrait shots and Burst modes, there are endless options to get that perfect candid shot. All you need to know are the right tips and tricks. Do not forget the editing tools that you’ll need to re-touch images to make them look more appealing. From camera tricks to photo-editing tips, we’ve got you covered this Holi.

Let us take a look at tips from top photographers for clicking best Holi pictures:

Tips for best Holi pictures from photographer Siddhartha Joshi

Portrait Mode: Portrait mode is present on most smartphones with dual cameras or even on ones which have a single camera setup like the Google Pixel 2. Those who have already used Portrait mode know that it essentially blurs the background, keeping the subject in sharp focus. The front camera on iPhone X also supports this mode.

The advantage with Apple iPhone X is it comes with Portrait Lighting as well, which will let you add effects such as Studio Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, etc. The phone is IP67-rated for water resistance, though you’ll have to be extra careful of not dropping the phone.

Portrait mode can be found on Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus. Android smartphones like Google Pixel 2, Honor View 10, etc in the high end segment support Portrait mode, while budget phones include Xiaomi Mi A1, Honor 9i, and more. “I not only use it on people, but often for food as well as a sometimes even for nature photography,” says Joshi.

Slo-mo videos: Slow-motion videos are a lot of fun on Holi, especially when it comes to shooting scenarios where someone is splashing water or throwing colours at others. These slow-motion videos can also be turned into GIFs, another great way to share on social media.

Burst mode: Burst mode essentially captures ten pictures per second, allowing you to choose the best shot afterwards. The burst mode is available on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S8, and more phones. According to the photographer, Burst mode is great when things happen really fast and to get shots of colours frozen in air.

Change perspective: The photographer recommends to look beyond the eye level and faces. Shooting with smartphones allows you to click easily in spots like reflections on puddles of water, which would otherwise be difficult with DSLRs.

Low light: Shooting in low light is tricky, especially with smartphones as very few actually let you click noise-free sharp images in dim light. This is where optical image stabilisation comes into play. Apple iPhone X has OIS for both lenses on its dual rear camera setup, and the same goes for Galaxy Note 8. Google Pixel 2 has received rave reviews for its photography, and is arguably one of the best Android cameras around. OIS reduces the chances of image blurring.

Never zoom: Though smartphone cameras these days offer high zooming capabilities, the photographer suggests not using the feature. Joshi explains that most phone cameras come with digital zoom, which deteriorate the quality of photos significantly.

Keep the lens clean: One important thumb rule to keep in mind is to clean the camera lens every now and then, and more frequently on Holi. It is probably all that water and colour that is giving you blurred shots.

Tips for great Holi pictures from photographer Ashish Parmar

Candid photos: Holi is not just about capturing faces, but also emotions and interactions between two people. You can shoot details like the arrangement of powder, food and other decorations, says Parmar.

Timer: Timer is a very convenient option when it comes to group photos. You ca choose from three or 10-second timer.

Auto-Enhance: The Auto-enhance option can be found in the gallery’s native editing option, helping you add the required touch to photographs. Click on the wand on the upper right corner in the ‘Edit’ tab to quickly enhance photos before sharing on social media. It automatically improves exposure, contrast, saturation, etc in images.

Live Selfie: Live photos are a lot of fun when you want to create an endless loop of an images. Apple iPhone X has a Live Selfie feature as well, that lets you choose from Live Photo effects like loop and bounce.

Photo editing apps for Holi photos

Enlight: The apps is comprehensive and among the highest quality photo editing tools. Plus is easy to use, thanks to a simplified user-interface and offers quick tweaks to create double-exposure photos.

Snapseed: Snapseed is simple, yet dramatic app that lets you edit pictures in a way that the effects look natural. The app is great for colour correction.

VSCO: VSCO has a minimal interface that is easy-to-use. It offers tools such as brightness, highlight, shadows, tint, skin tone, etc alongwith filters. You can also tinker with the levels of these filters.

Video editing apps for Holi photos

Clips: Clips is an iOS app that lets you create short videos on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch. Clips makes it easy to stitch together multiple videos and photos together, and add a soundtrack in the background.

iMovie: You can create movies from your video library using the iMovie app, and iMovie extension that lets yopu select photos right from the Photos app.

PLOTAVERSE: Using the tool, you can easily animate any image, while adding video overlays.

