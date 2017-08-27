This is why you could not update Facebook, Instagram yesterday

Facebook and Instagram were down temporarily for a few hours on Saturday for some users in the US and Europe. Facebook and Instagram were down temporarily for a few hours on Saturday for some users in the US and Europe.

Facebook and Instagram were down temporarily for a few hours on Saturday, as users in some parts of the world were not able to access the social networking platforms. The technical glitch affected both the desktop and mobile users across the world, including the Europe, the US, Brazil, Japan and Australia. To our knowledge no reports have appeared from India, where users experienced an outrage over accessing Facebook and Instagram.

The information about the temporarily glitch was first reported by Down Detector, a website that tracks Internet outages. According to the site, many users could not able to access Facebook like usual. Some could access the site but were unable to load certain pages or upload pictures. At its peak, the website was receiving 1,869 reports of outages.

Facebook later acknowledged the issue by releasing a statement. In a statement sent to CNN, a Facebook spokesperson said, “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Facebook services. We quickly investigated and are currently restoring service for everyone. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

It is not clear what caused the technical glitch. Meanwhile, independent.ie says a code change is believed to be the reason for an outrage that caused Facebook and Instagram to go offline for a brief period of time.

Some users took to Twitter to express their displeasure over Facebook, Instagram not working for them. Here are some reactions.

When Facebook is down but then Twitter will always be there for us ❤#facebook #facebookdown — Beatrice (@yznbb) August 26, 2017

When #facebookdown is down and you pop over to your Twitter account you haven’t used in months to see what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/5sMrbHNlHN — Morrigan Quinn (@MorriganQuinn) August 26, 2017

