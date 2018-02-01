Telegram, Telegram X apps disappear from Apple’s App Store, Telegram X for Android launched

Telegram X, which an experimental app said to be faster and slicker than the original version, has been rolled out for Android. Telegram X, which an experimental app said to be faster and slicker than the original version, has been rolled out for Android.

Telegram and Telegram X apps have reportedly disappeared from the Apple App Store. A Reddit user took to the forum to first report the issue on Thursday. However, a Telegram Support team member has revealed, in a comment to the post that the disappearance was not intended. “This is not intended (source: Telegram Support). Hopefully it will be resolved quickly. Both versions should come back soon,” the comment reads.

Meanwhile, Telegram X, which an experimental app said to be faster and slicker than the original version, has been rolled out for Android. “It’s unrelated to the new blog post. A little unfortunate timing I suppose,” Telegram support added. The company also released TDLib (Telegram Database Library) for developers. The TDLib lets third-party developers build custom Telegram apps.

Telegram X app has been developed by the winner of a contest for Android developers, which was launched two years ago. The app has been built using TDLib, with a special focus on smooth animations. Telegram X for Android features a new design and is claimed to be more battery-efficient that the original app.

Telegram X supports a cleaner bubble-free mode for chats, with more space for photos and videos. Telegram X users can simply tap and hold on any chat to preview its content without opening. The feature is supported everywhere including the forwarding and sharing menus, as well as in the Calls tab and ‘Groups in Common’.

Telegram X comes with several new swiping options like swiping left and right on the main screen to switch between ‘Chats’ and ‘Calls’ as well as swiping right on any message to instantly open the forwarding menu. The app includes a revamped music player and attachment menu, along with optimised profile pages which gives users quick access to shared media.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd