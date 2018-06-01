Swiggy testing WhatsApp enterprise solution for real-time alerts on orders

Swiggy will now test WhatsApp’s enterprise solution, and help provide quick real-time alerts Swiggy will now test WhatsApp’s enterprise solution, and help provide quick real-time alerts

Swiggy will now test WhatsApp’s enterprise solution, and help provide quick real-time alerts on user orders via the Facebook-owned messaging update. The food delivery service is rolling out this feature, and some users would have already started receiving messages on WhatsApp.

Under WhatsApp’s enterprise solution that provides real-time alerts, Swiggy app users can rely on the Swiggy chat window for exclusive updates within the app. The WhatsApp service via Swiggy will provide regular updates like ‘order accepted’, ‘order in kitchen’, ‘delivery in process’ and ‘order delivered’. So instead of Swiggy sending text messages via SMS, it will now rely on WhatsApp for the same.

WhatsApp’s feature will support the app’s map-based delivery tracking system, which provides a real-time update of a Swiggy delivery rider’s location. If users do not wish to continue with the feature, they can respond with the message ‘STOP’ on Swiggy’s WhatsApp chat window.

WhatsApp is testing business enterprise solutions in India. Players like BookMyShow, MakeMyTrip, ClearTrip, etc are already sending alerts about movie tickets, flight tickets, etc on WhatsApp itself, rather than relying on the traditional SMS. Netflix is another player which is believed to be testing updates on WhatsApp.

For WhatsApp, partnering with these enterprises will mean a new source of revenue. WhatsApp has in the past said it plans to monetise the solutions at least for the bigger enterprises. WhatsApp also has a Business app in India aimed at small and medium-enterprises to help them connect with customers.

