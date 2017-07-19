Swiggy app for Android, iOS revamped to enable faster ordering, seamless tracking

Swiggy is using machine learning technology to give users personalised list of restaurants, based on their past orders and searches. Swiggy users can now browse menu with a vertical swipe or by tapping on a button that directly goes to the dish category of their choice. Swiggy is using machine learning technology to give users personalised list of restaurants, based on their past orders and searches. Swiggy users can now browse menu with a vertical swipe or by tapping on a button that directly goes to the dish category of their choice.

Swiggy has revamped its Android and iOS app to make ordering food and tracking experience more seamless. The redesigned app enables easier discovery of food and restaurants as well as faster order placing. The user interface now showcases trending offers, new and popular options from the neighbourhood upfront. The app is gives personalised suggestions for restaurants and dishes.

Swiggy, in a press statement, said that restaurant details on the app will now load 30 per cent faster than before. The app has a “neighbourhood snapshot” tab on the home banner that gives an overview of the deals of the day, as well as new and trending restaurants.

Swiggy is using machine learning technology to give users personalised list of restaurants, based on their past orders and searches. Swiggy users can now browse menu with a vertical swipe or by tapping on a button that directly goes to the dish category of their choice. Previously, users needed to swipe horizontally across categories to browse through menu.

Swiggy has enabled faster ordering via “Repeat” tags that keeps an order history of users. The new Swiggy app now shares expected time of arrival (ETA) of the order during live-tracking.

“The revamped app fully achieves our objective of providing a superior food ordering and delivery experience to users. We observed their ordering patterns over the years and realised that every user has a unique food ordering journey. Some are undecided on what they want, and explore their options on the app; others come in with a specific craving, like “I’m in the mood for some Chinese food”; and then there are some who know exactly what they want to order. We have re-engineered the app, making it more intuitive and personalised,” Anuj Rathi, VP – Products, Swiggy said.

“At Swiggy, we aim to help users explore their choices in the easiest and fastest manner possible. We realised that users often don’t get a chance to peruse the entire menu because of the limited one-handed gestures that we are accustomed to. So, we redesigned the app in such a way that the full menu could be accessed with a single vertical swipe. It needs only minimal navigation and is suited to both left-handed and right-handed usage; all in an uncluttered and unconstrained environment,” Srinath Rangamani, VP – Design, Swiggy said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd