Sticky AI, a new app by Prisma Labs, will turn your selfies into stickers

Prisma Labs, maker of the popular Prisma app, is now out with a new app called Sticky AI. Unlike Prisma, Sticky AI transforms user’s pictures into stickers that they can save in gallery or share on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Snapchat, and more. Sticky AI is only available for iOS users as of now, with Android availability coming soon.

Sticky AI takes advantage of artificial neural network to let users create stickers from selfies. It even allows for developing animated stickers (or GIF). “Sticky uses artificial neural network to help you create your own selfie-stickers incredibly fast! Create still and animated stickers, save them to the sticker pack and share easily to your conversations. Make your chats even funnier!” read Sticky AI’s site.

To make selfie-sticker, open Sticky AI app to click a picture or import one from gallery. Next, the app removes the original background, with subject or selfie left on a transparent background. Sticky AI offers text captions as well as several solid colours to choose from to fill in the background. Users can put comic filters on photos to make them look more fun. Press and hold the camera button to take multiple shots, and the app puts them all together to make animated sticker.

Prisma Labs released version 1.0.1 of Sticky AI, which brings with it various fixes and improvements to make the app faster. Sticky AI is 52.3 MB in size, and can be downloaded from the App Store.

Sticky AI is the second app from Prisma Labs, with the first being Prisma. Prisma was rolled out around the same time frame last year. It essentially converts pictures into arts, with filter that follow the styles of top artists from Munk to Picass. The app relies on neural networks and artificial intelligence in order to turn photos into art.

Within days of its release, Prisma became quite popular with users thanks to its artistic filters. It was one of the top app in the Android app store and Apple App Store in 2016. We’ll have to wait and watch if Prisma Labs can replicate the success with Sticky AI as well.

