Snapdeal ‘Unbox India Sale’ now live: Top offers on laptops, power banks and smartphones

Snapdeal has announced its ‘Unbox India Sale’ for 2017 in celebration of this year’s Republic Day Snapdeal has announced its ‘Unbox India Sale’ for 2017 in celebration of this year’s Republic Day

Snapdeal has announced its ‘Unbox India Sale’ for 2017 in celebration of this year’s Republic Day, running between January 21 – 23 – offering up to 70 per cent in discounts on Mobiles and other consumer electronics. The Indian e-commerce giant says that it is a great time to upgrade your gadgets, with offers on brands like Apple, Samsung and Micromax. In addition, customers can also avail 15 per cent in instant discounts and get 5X reward points using their HDFC Bank credit card.

Commenting on the upcoming Unbox India Sale, Vishal Chadha, Senior Vice President – Business, Snapdeal said, “Our aim is to unbox happiness keeping the pride of being Indian intact and what better occasion than Republic Day to do so for our customers. With yet another offering from Snapdeal, we are set to incite pride in our customers with a host of amazing offers. Snapdeal’s Unbox India Sale will bring in unmatched prices on India’s most loved and trusted brands and open a plethora of shopping options for our valued customers. We are certain our valued customers will make Unbox India sale a thumping success.”

Here are some of the exciting deals for you in electronics:

1. LeEco Le 2 (32GB) is getting an 8 per cent discount, now priced at Rs 10,999. The phone features 5.5-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 652 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM, and packs a 16MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. The dual SIM phone is backed by a 3000 mAh battery.

2. Oppo F1S selfie-centric smartphone is available with a 5 per cent discount, and is now priced at Rs 18,990. The phone features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by an Mediatek MT6750 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The primary camera on the phone is 13MP, while the front sports a 16MP sensor.

3. Meizu M3S is also getting a price cut, with the 16GB model now priced at Rs 7,799 while the 32GB model available at Rs 8,999. The phone features a 5-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by a Mediatek processor. The 16GB version comes with 2GB RAM while the 32GB version features 3GB of RAM. The primary camera on the smartphone is 13MP, with a 5MP camera sensor on the front.

4. Xiaomi’s Mi 20,000 mAh Power Bank (White) colour is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,799; 28 per cent off on the original price of Rs 2,499. The power bank has a charging time of 15 hours, and gives dual 5V/2A output. Mi 20000 Power Bank is available with six months of brand warranty.

5. Seagate Ultra Slim 1 TB USB 2.0 (Golden) hard drive is priced at Rs 5,300 on Snapdeal’s Unbox India sale. The hard drive comes with three years of warranty. It weighs just 136 grams.

6. Apple Macbook Air (MMGF2HNA) laptop with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD is available on Snapdeal at Rs 59,999. The laptop comes with a 13-inch display with a 1440 x 900 pixels resolution. It comes with Intel HD Graphics, and claims upto 12 hours of battery backup.

7. Sony Bravia (KLV-32R302D) 32-inch HD Ready LED television is getting a 28 per cent discount on Snapdeal’s sale, and is now priced at Rs 20,881. The tv comes with 10W of sound output, connectivity via two HDMI and one USB port.

8. Moto G Turbo Edition (16GB) is getting a 36 per cent off, and is now priced at Rs 9,299 on Snapdeal. It comes with a 5-inch LCD display and is running on a Snapdragon 615 processor. The phone features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (expandable by 32GB). The primary camera on the device is 13MP, while the front camera is 5MP.

Read: Pebble smartwatches getting 60% off on Amazon Great Indian Sale, starting at Rs 2,399

Snapdeal’s sale is also giving users a chance to be one of the 72 top spenders to win a two nights/ three days free stay at Club Mahindra Resort. The sale would also enable users to avail free home delivery of Reliance Jio Sim with unlimited access to data, voice and SMS.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd