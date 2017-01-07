  • Snapdeal to kick off ‘Welcome 2017’ sale on January 8: Up to 70% off on mobiles, electronics

Snapdeal beings 2017 with its first 'Welcome 2017' sale running between January 8-9, offering up to 70% of discounts in electronics

By: Tech Desk | Published:January 7, 2017 12:23 pm
Snapdeal, snapdeal welcome 2017 sale, snapdeal sale, snapdeal welcome 2017 sale offers, smartphone discounts, smartphone sales, electronics sale, 2017 sales, technology, technology news Customers can also get an automatic upgrade to the premier Snapdeal Gold service which includes zero shipping charges and free express delivery

Snapdeal is all set to bring new discounts with the start of 2017, and will be running its ‘Welcoming 2017’ sale from January 8-9. Snapdeal will be giving up to 70 per cent off across categories including Electronics and Mobiles, and will be offering 15 per cent of cash back on the use of SBI credit cards – no cost EMIs for all other major credit cards.

“On choosing the prepaid option, customers can also get an automatic upgrade to the premier Snapdeal Gold service which includes zero shipping charges, free express delivery, with an extended 14 day return policy, at no extra cost,” Snapdeal said in a press statement.

Here are some of the top deals on smartphones that will be available during the sale:
1. Redmi Note 3: Rs 11,999
2. Samsung J2 Pro (16GB): Rs 9,490
3. LeEco Le2 (32GB): Rs 11,999
4. Micromax Spark 3: Rs 3,899
5. Moto G turbo: Rs 9,299
6. iPhone 5s (16GB): Rs 17,499
7. iPhone 7 (32GB): Rs 52,999
8. iPhone 6s (32GB): Rs 43,999
9. Micromax Canvas 5 (16GB): Rs 7,499
10. Mi 10000 mAh PowerBank: Rs 1,299
11. Yu Yuphoria: Rs 5,699
12. Oppo F1S (64GB): Rs 18,990
13. Yu Yureka Plus: Rs 5,999

Top offers on other electronic devices include Apple MacBooks now starting at Rs 49,999, Micromax 50Z9999UHD 127 cm (50) Smart Ultra HD (4K) LED Television getting 59 per cent off, Epson and HP printers getting up to 42 per cent in discounts. Fully automatic front load washing machines from Bosch, LG, IFB and Electrolux will be available on sale starting at Rs 16,990.

Discounts will also be available on RO + UV water purifiers, which will now be starting at Rs 3,999. Snapdeal Welcome 2017 sale will also bring offers on geysers, heaters, bicycles, Toys and games.

