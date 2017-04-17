Snapchat’s App Store ratings down to one star thanks to ‘poor India’ furore

Snapchat’s App Store Rankings on iOS are down to one star thanks to angry Indian users, over Evan Spiegel’s comment. Snapchat’s App Store Rankings on iOS are down to one star thanks to angry Indian users, over Evan Spiegel’s comment.

Snapchat’s ratings on Apple App Store are now at one star thanks to India’s angry netizens, who have down voted the app after reports went viral that the CEO had called India a poor country, and the app wasn’t meant for them. The ensuing anger, over this alleged remark, has also meant that poor Snapdeal got caught in the fire, with reports claiming some people had uninstalled Snapdeal, instead of Snapchat.

For Snapchat, though the report, which first broke in Variety, comes soon after the company has gone public and isn’t good news. According to the lawsuit against Snap Inc, the parent company for Snapchat, which was filed by an ex-employee Anthony Pompliano, the CEO Evan Spiegel made this remark in 2015.

The lawsuit claims Pompliano tried to tell Spiegel about how the app was counting their Daily Active Users (DAUs) incorrectly, and had also pointed out the app wasn’t doing so well in countries like India and Spain, where “social media engagement,” was relatively high.

It is here that Spiegel is alleged to have said, “This app is only for rich people. I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain.” Now Snapchat’s lawyers have denied that what Pompliano is saying is true, and claim the entire lawsuit is for publicity stunt.

Also read: Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s comment on ‘Poor India’: Here is what the lawsuit says

While there is no proof that Spiegel has actually made the statement, the report has gotten a lot of Indians angry. Snapchat’s App Store ranking is now 1 star with the first couple of reviews all from Indians who are going on about how they are too poor and now need to delete the app. What’s interesting is Snapchat suddenly has a lot more reviews on iOS; it is now 54,000, while a screenshot taken yesterday showed reviews at a little over 11,000.

Angry Indians have been writing reviews for Snapchat. A screenshot from yesterday showed it had only 11,000 reviews; the number is well over 54,000 by today. Angry Indians have been writing reviews for Snapchat. A screenshot from yesterday showed it had only 11,000 reviews; the number is well over 54,000 by today.

Snapchat for its part has apparently issued a statement saying, “This is ridiculous and the app is for everyone.” It has also been retweeting articles on its Twitter handle which highlights that Spiegel didn’t actually say this. Most of the reviews in the App Store are directed at the CEO’s remarks.

It is not just Snapchat’s App Store ranking that is suffering. Incidentally Evan Spiegel’s fiance and supermodel Miranda Kerr is also getting trolled on social media by Indians. For Snapchat, which doesn’t really have a large user base outside of the US, and other developed countries, it looks like this PR disaster won’t be fading anytime soon.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd