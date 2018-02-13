Snapchat users are not happy with update, sign petition to bring back old UI

Snapchat’s announced the redesign in December last year, with a focus on separating “social from media.” The app now has two tabs – Friends and Discover. Snapchat’s announced the redesign in December last year, with a focus on separating “social from media.” The app now has two tabs – Friends and Discover.

Soon after Snap Inc rolled out a redesigned Snapchat app, users took to Twitter to complain that the new design is confusing and difficult to use. More than 6,00,000 people have signed a petition, which is hosted by Change.org, to revert to the older design. The petition, titled ‘Remove the new Snapchat update’ points out many users have in fact decided to use a VPN app to go back to the old Snapchat. Twitter is flooded with tweets from users on how to fix the Snapchat update. “Mm just saw the new Snapchat.. I don’t know how i feel about it! What do you guys think?” tweeted out American reality television personality Kylie Jenner who is the most followed celebrity on the platform.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t look like Snapchat is considering going back to the original design. A Snapchat spokeswoman, in a statement to The Guardian said, “updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in.” Some users allege the design is cluttered as Stories from friends and individual messages now appear in a single tab. The app updated automatically for a lot of users.

“With the release of the new Snapchat update, many users have found that it has not made the app easier to use, but has in fact made many features more difficult. There is a general level of annoyance among users and many have decided to use a VPN app to go back to the old Snapchat, as that’s how annoying this new update has become,” read the Change.org petition.

Snapchat announced the redesign in December last year, with a focus on separating “social from media.” The changes started rolling out last week. The app now has two tabs – Friends and Discover. The Friends tab combines Stories from friends and private messages into one page. The Discover tab includes Subscriptions at the top, followed by Stories that a user might be interested in watching. Prior to the update, the Snapchat app had three tabs – Chat, Stories, and Discover. The Stories feed gave users access to content from friends, publishers as well as the community.

Mm just saw the new Snapchat.. I don’t know how i feel about it! What do you guys think? — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 9, 2018

@Snapchat @Snap search your name on here and see how unanimously hated your update is. Fix it before you lose your business more to insta — Brian (@brianluebben) February 8, 2018

I’ve had the Snapchat update for a few days now and still haven’t figured out the equation. I’m so confused. Do any of you guys have the answer key? — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) February 10, 2018

me trying to find my friends Snapchat stories after the update pic.twitter.com/Y8bE4epDUS — fairy god mom (@lyxopk) February 11, 2018

ok @Snapchat no offense but ur new update genuinely stresses me out it looks so messy it hurts 2 look at pls fix thx — Michelle Platti 🌈 (@michelleplatti) February 7, 2018

my snapchat updated by itself and i’m boycotting it until they fix this pos update — Shea Jones (@sheajones16) February 7, 2018

Celebrity accounts and publications, which previously appeared in everyone’s Stories have been put under Discover tab itself. The move has left users complaining they are missing out on Stories from friends and celebrities they follow closely. Snapchat has revealed the company will personalise Discover tab as well Stories on Discover, over time.

