Snapchat taps into Indian youth with local Geofilters, Stickers, and Bitmojis

Snapchat local Geofilters includes new options for neighbourhoods in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. Snapchat local Geofilters includes new options for neighbourhoods in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Snapchat has launched a slew of local Geofilters, Stickers, Bitmojis and Lenses for the Indian market. The new tools will be available to users starting this week. Snapchat local Geofilters includes new options for neighbourhoods in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. Just take a Snap and then swipe left or right to add the new Geofilters, before sending the Snap to friends.

Snapchat has added a new range of Stickers as well representing Indian colloquial terms like, ‘katti’, ‘abbey chup’, and ‘vellapanti’. Colourful text-based Stickers with words and phrases like, ‘nazar na lage’, ‘chill maar’, ‘dhin chak’ and more can also be added to a Snap. Other Stickers include those of popular Indian food and beverages like ‘filter coffee’, ‘tandoor paneer’, ‘Pav Bhaji’, and ‘Dhokla’.

Snapchat said in a press statement that more India-centric Lenses are coming soon. Snapchat also unveiled its new translated version of Bitmoji in Hinglish. The Bitmoji can be viewed either in the Chat section of Snapchat app in case users decide to link their Bitmoji with their Snapchat account, or in standalone Bitmoji app. Snapchat’s parent, Snap Inc, acquired the maker of Bitmoji in 2016, with the company claiming that Bitmoji was the world’s most downloaded iOS app in 2017.

With local content, Snapchat hopes to tap into the interests of Indian youth. Snapchat has 187 million daily active users globally, with a majority between the age of 18 to 24 years. According to estimates released by research firm eMarketer, Snapchat’s advantage among young people is even expected to widen this year as the app is said to add 1.9 million in the age group.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd