Snapchat Stories can now be searched by content

Snapchat Stories are searchable, which means users can look for Stories related to specific keywords, say for example, puppies or flowers etc to get a list of all related Stories. Users can search for Stories from the search tab present on top of Snapchat app. Users can search for over one million unique Stories, says Snapchat.

“In addition to our professionally curated Stories, you can watch a local basketball game, check out the scene at your favorite bar, view your favorite Fashion Week shows, get inspired by a faraway place, or simply tap through a Story full of puppies — there’s a Story for everything!” Snapchat Team said in a blog post.

For Snapchat users to be able to find these Stories, they need to be submitted to app’s Our Story group. According to Snapchat, the company has built a new way that uses machine learning to determine what is happening in Snaps submitted to Our Story as well as to create new Stories.

Stories enable users to see the world through the eyes of their community. Once Stories are added to Our Story group, users might see them included in relevant Stories depending on what they’re Snapping. Stories in Search has already started to roll out in select cities.

Snapchat Stories is one of the most likable and popular features of the messaging app. The competition for Snapchat Stories has now become intense with Facebook rolling out the exact same feature for its core app, soon after it launched Stories for WhatsApp and Instagram. Disappearing photos and videos via Stories give users a new way to interact with others as well as boost engagement on social media platforms.

