Snapchat rolls out custom Snapcodes with URLs for websites

Snapcodes have been a part of the app since 2015, except they were used to add other Snapchat users until now. Snapcodes have been a part of the app since 2015, except they were used to add other Snapchat users until now.

Snapchat has rolled out an update that lets websites customise Snapcodes. The feature is now available for iOS and Android beta users. These Snapcodes, when scanned via camera app, will take users to the linked website. The move is supposed to make it easier for businesses to attract Snapchat users to their website. Plus, it enables URL-free experience for users.

Snapcodes have been a part of the app since 2015, except they were used to add other Snapchat users until now. Websites can customise these QR codes from ‘Snapcodes’ option in the Settings tab. Next, click on ‘Create Snapcode’ and enter URL of website. Users can add images inside the Snapchat logo as well. These Snapcodes will appear just like the ones used to add people. However, scanning them will take you to a website instead.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Rival Instagram allows verified websites to put URLs in Stories. Users can put a URL in their profile as well. Snapchat, which is expected to go public by March, has refrained from allowing advertisers to put URLs in a Snap until now. The company has grown significantly since its launch in 2012, and the move will bring more advertisers to its platform.

Snapchat has close to 150 million monthly active users. It went for a major redesign as a part of its first big move for 2017, which brings the universal search feature to the platform. It rolled out followed by Groups and New Friends at the bottom. Also, for users who’ve synced their Bitmoji account with Snapchat, the platform now shows Bitmoji face as the icon next to the Search symbol.

Also, Snapchat is cracking down on ‘questionable content’ that appears on its Discover tab by introducing new guidelines for publishers. The messaging app has chalked out specific guidelines which stop publishers from posting explicit or nude pictures on Discover as well as give out external links that can lead users to websites with fake news etc.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd