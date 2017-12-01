Snapchat redesigned to separate social from media

Snapchat users will now see private messages from friends and Stories from them in a single Friends tab. Snapchat users will now see private messages from friends and Stories from them in a single Friends tab.

Snapchat app has been redesigned to put media from friends and content from publishers, separately. Now people will see photos, videos from friends on the left side on Snapchat, while Stories from publishers and creators will open on the right.

“The new Snapchat separates the social from the media,” Team Snap said in a post. “And, as always, Snapchat opens to the Camera, making it the fastest way to share a moment with friends,” it reads.

Snapchat Friends page is now more personalised, dynamic and shows Snaps and Stories from user’s closest friends at the top. Of course, it will take a while for the Friends page algorithm to determine which friends need to appear on top, depending on which friends a user communicates with the most.

Snapchat users will now see private messages from friends and Stories from them in a single Friends tab. Users will see Snaps and texts from friends at the top, followed by Stories. As far as Stories go, those from closest friends will appear first, while Stories from rest of the friends will show up at the bottom.

Snap has revamped the Discover page as well, to include subscriptions at the top, followed by Stories that a user might be interested in watching. Snapchat will personalise Discover tab as well Stories on Discover, over time. Snap, in the post, revealed that curators at the company review and approve everything that gets promoted on the Discover page.

Snapchat’s redesign is being seen as a desperate attempt to add users, after disappointing third-quarter results. Snap Inc reported revenue and user growth for the third quarter well below Wall Street expectations. The company, which is struggling to compete with Facebook’s Instagram, has fallen 25 per cent since its March IPO.

