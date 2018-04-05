Snapchat now has Group Video Chat feature: Here’s how it works

Snapchat has introduced Group Video Chat for its platform. The feature lets users add up to 16 friends who can video chat together. Snapchat has introduced Group Video Chat for its platform. The feature lets users add up to 16 friends who can video chat together.

Snapchat has introduced Group Video Chat for its platform. The feature lets users add up to 16 friends who can video chat together. To get started, tap on the video icon in a Group Chat. Each friend will receive a notification inviting them to join the call. Snapchat users have the option to join a Group call just with voice too. Up to 32 friends can join a Group Voice Chat. Click on the phone icon in a Group Chat to start a group voice call. Users can also toggle between video and voice on the app. During a Group Video Chat, Snapchat users can put on face Lenses as well.

Snapchat users can simply enter an existing Group Chat, or create a new Group. People can add their friends and family in case they are creating a new group. The app will notify each user that they have been invited for a voice or video call. When a group member opens the call, their name bubble will light up above the users’ keyboard to let them know that they are on group call, too. “How you express yourself is up to you. You can use Lenses, join only with your voice, or simply send messages that others can read while they talk. Every conversation is unique!” read a Snapchat blog post.

Snapchat has launched Mentions feature as well that will let users tag friends in the Snaps they add to their Story. To Mention a friend, start by typing “@…” and then enter the username of who you’d like to mention. Snapchat users might also need to type the full username in some cases. People will be notified in Chat if they’ve been tagged in their friend’s Story. Group Video Chat and Mentions will roll out for Snapchat users globally over the next few weeks.

