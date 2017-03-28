Snapchat is the most searched app on App Store: Report

Snapchat was launched in 2012, and the company is now bigger than Twitter at 158 million daily active users. Snapchat was launched in 2012, and the company is now bigger than Twitter at 158 million daily active users.

Snapchat is the most-searched app on the App Store, according to data compiled by Forbes’ John Koetsier. Facebook-owned Instagram bags the second position, followed by Facebook itself on the third. Google’s YouTube and messaging app Kik were the fourth and fifth most-searched apps respectively on App Store.

Koetsier’s findings highlight the fact that 90 per cent of top fifty words searched for in App Store are brand names, while only 10 per cent are general or non-branded keywords such as ‘games’ and ‘VPN’. “The first non-branded keyword is predictable for those who watch teens on their phones: “games.” It sits in position 18,” said Koetsier in a Forbes’ report.

Snapchat app is quite popular among youth thanks to unique filters and masks. Stories remains one of the most likable features on Snapchat. Snap – Snapchat’s parent company – went public earlier this month, with its shares sold at $17 a piece in its initial public offering (IPO) on March 1. Snap surged more than 70 per cent from the IPO in the first two days of trading and plunged back down by a quarter since.

Snapchat was launched in 2012, and the company is now bigger than Twitter at 158 million daily active users. It faces significant competition from rivals like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; who’ve all integrated Stories or disappearing messages feature on their platforms. Snap, in its IPO filing had revealed a majority of its user engagement comes from users on iOS and the company has prioritised the development of its product for the platform.

