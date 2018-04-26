Snapchat introduces Snappables for AR games, experiences

Snappables can be controlled by using touch, motion, and facial expressions. Snappables can be controlled by using touch, motion, and facial expressions.

Snapchat has introduced new Lenses called Snappables that will let users play Augmented Reality (AR) games with friends. Snappables can be controlled by using touch, motion, and facial expressions. Multiple Snapchat users can play Snappables games such as fighting aliens, activated by the users’ facial experiences. Apart from games, users can also be a part of other Snappables AR experiences like start a rock band, dance party, play basketball, and more with friends. Snapchat has said that new Snappables will be released every week.

“Snappables are a new form of interactive Lenses through which Snapchatters can share experiences and play together in AR…anytime, anywhere. These experiences will live right in Snapchat’s Lens Carousel, but this time to the left side of the circular capture button. (World and face Lenses today are to the right.),” reads a Snapchat post. Snappables will begin rolling out to Snapchat users globally this week on iOS and Android.

To include Snappables, Snapchat has moved the World and face Lenses to the right of the camera icon. Snappables can be accessed from the left side. Snapchat users will have to follow the on-screen directions after they click on Lens. Just like Lenses, users can choose the Snappable they like to get started and also invite friends to play along. Snapchat has included Snappables that let users challenge friends to beat their high score, invite them to multiplayer games, and more.

Also Read: Spectacles 2.0: Snapchat may launch two new versions of its smart glasses

Snapchat made available AR games previously as well, which might have been a part of test. The games were included in Lenses itself. For instance, one of the games required users to move their heads in the direction they want their AR character to move in, including up, down, left and right. Snappables could introduce a better and more polished version of similar games.

Snapchat Lenses and filters are quite popular amongst its users globally, especially youth. With Snappables, the messaging platform is going big on Augmented Reality and adding a feature that is so far not available on rivals like Facebook and Instagram. It remains to be seen whether Snappables prove to be a hit.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd